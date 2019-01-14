POA lifts ban on Rana Mujahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) General Council has lifted the ban on Olympian Rana Mujahid, enabling the former secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to actively participate in sports administration.

Lt General (rtd) Arif Hasan confirmed to The News that on the recommendations of POA Executive Committee, Rana Mujahid was cleared of suspension. “The house has decided to lift the ban on Rana Mujahid. He can now actively participate in sports administration,” the POA president said.

The POA imposed ban on Rana Mujahid a few years back after his active participation in the breakaway illegal national Olympic body headed by President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (rtd) Akram Sahi. Rana was the only member of the breakaway faction who was banned following his apparent misconduct.

Rana later not only tendered apology but also distant himself from the unlawful Olympic Committee headed by Lt Gen (rtd) Akram Sahi. “I am really thankful to Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan and all the POA General Council and Executive Council members for accepting my apology. I ensure all the members to follow the POA discipline in letter and spirit,” Rana Mujahid when approached said.

Meanwhile, the POA president informed that all federations have been directed to make necessary changes according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) requirements. “The necessary changes should be made in accordance with the IOC Vision 2020. POA has already adopted the constitutional changes accordingly.” The POA has also decided to raise the POA Academy where the budding athletes would be trained. “Kamran Lashari will head the Academy and is to look after the necessary establishment.”