Aleem visits ex-minister’s house

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of ex-Punjab Law Minister late Rana Ejaz Ahmed Khan Advocate in Defence and offered condolences for him.

Abdul Aleem Khan met his sons and admired his services rendered in political, social and legal affairs. He said that Rana Ejaz Ahmed Khan was a noble and able person having a number of qualities and he will be remembered for a long time. Aleem Khan offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.