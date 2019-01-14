LDA to remodel entry, exit points of City

LAHORE: On directions by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will take traffic management measures for improving vehicular circulation and reducing pressure on the entry and exit points of the City.

Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has constituted a special committee comprising of officers of LDA, NHA and other relevant departments for this purpose. Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan informed this during a media briefing on Sunday. She told that LDA had carried out traffic count survey of Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk and traffic engineering was now in progress on the basis of this survey. Besides improving traffic management, these points will also be beautified by executing landscaping and other measures, she added.

She informed that after approval of LDA’s budget, work on ongoing projects had been resumed for their earliest completion. She disclosed that LDA had planned a number of new projects most notably the construction of a new world class cricket stadium at Jubilee Town for which preliminary work was being done these days. She told that for facilitating the local population, work for construction of two mosques, one each at Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue One, will be commenced very soon. She told that arrangements for introducing online system for approval of building plans had been finalised and it would become operational within a few days. LDA had also sought cooperation of Pakistan Engineering Council for ensuring structure stability and implementation of building bylaws during construction of high-rise buildings in the city. ToRs for signing and MoU with Pakistan Engineering Council had been finalised in this regard, she added. She told that project for construction of Park N Shop Arena at Johar Town at a cost of Rs1.7 billion would be completed within a couple of months and marketing plan for this project was being worked out these days.