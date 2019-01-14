close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
Agencies
January 14, 2019

IPL calendar puts Zimbabwe's India tour in doubt

Sports

January 14, 2019

HARARE: The announcement of the dates for this year’s IPL has put Zimbabwe’s tour of India in March in doubt, and the visit may be restructured, postponed or even cancelled entirely.

While no dates had been settled upon for Zimbabwe’s visit, the tour was scheduled to take place at some point in March, and include a Test and three One-day Internationals.However, India’s tour of Australia and New Zealand concludes on February 10, after which Australia’s trip to India for two T20Is and five ODIs runs from February 24 to March 13. With this year’s IPL due to start on March 23, that leaves only 10 days to squeeze Zimbabwe in.ESPNcricinfo understands that Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni will meet with his counterparts at the BCCI this week to discuss the tour.

