Pocket friendly

The sharp devaluation of the rupee has increased the inflation rate in the country. While individuals with limited resources of income are running from pillar to post to make ends meet, there are some service providers who fix and increase the rates of their services on their own. It seems that they are outside the writ of the government as they follow their own price rates. For example, a tailor charges anywhere between Rs700 and Rs800 for stitching a simple suit.

Similarly, a barber offers haircuts at whatever price he may deem fit. Fruit vendors and butchers also offer different rates. Taxi and rickshaw drivers ask for high fares from passengers. Nowadays, the fare from Mianwali to Lahore is Rs800 which is unaffordable for a lot of people. The relevant authorities should release an approved rate list and ask all service providers to follow it.

Muhammad Fayyaz ( Mianwali )