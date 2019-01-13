Punjab Open Tennis final today

LAHORE: The finals of the Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 were washed on Saturday and will now be decided today (Sunday) here at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts.

Former Davis Cupper and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik has said that the finals of different categories of the championship had to be decided today but the rain washed out all the matches. “The finals of the championship will now be played today at 1:00 pm with top seeds will be seen in action in the finals of their respective categories.” He added: “A great number of interesting and thrilling matches were witnessed and hopefully, the finals will be more challenging and enthralling ones.”

Malik said that right from the beginning of this year, the PLTA has started conducting the tennis tournament and this time too, a record number of events will be conducted by the PLTA, but we need all-out support from Sports Board Punjab, Pakistan Tennis Federation and corporate sector to conduct more and more tournaments and find fresh and promoising talent for the country.