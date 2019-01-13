‘Pakistan, France enjoying excellent educational relations’

FAISALABAD: French Embassy Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Andre de Bussy has said that France and Pakistan are enjoying excellent educational and agricultural relations.

He said this while talking to University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa at his chamber here on Saturday. Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt and Dr Rizwan were also present. Andre de Bussy stressed upon the need to further strengthening agricultural, academic, textile and cultural ties to get benefit from each other experiences that would help combat the common challenges. He said that the French language courses were being offered at the UAF that would help raise understandings between the people of both countries. UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that the majority of the university doctors had studied abroad. He said that the UAF ties with educational and research institutions were being further boosted. Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that the French Centre set up at the UAF had produced 100 students in French language for the educational, research and business purposes. He said that the university had a number of faculty members who got education from France. He said that they were planning an international conference in the weeks to come in which the Australian experts would join them.