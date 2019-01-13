‘Facilitators’ of consulate attack sent on police remand

The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Saturday remanded five suspected facilitators of the Chinese consulate attackers in police custody until January 17 and directed the investigators to submit a progress report on the next hearing.

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police presented Hasnain, son of Abdul Qayyum; Nadir Khan, alias Arif Buledi, son of Abdul Qadir; Ali Ahmed, alias Hashim, son of Mehr Dil; Abdul Latif, son of Abdul Rasheed; and Muhammad Aslam, son of Muhammad Alam, before the judge, claiming that weapons and ammunition were found from their possession.

Inspector Khurram Waris stated that he received a tip-off that the facilitators of the militants who carried out the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on November 23 last year were present inside a walled plot in the Taiser Town neighborhood. He added that when the police raided the place, the suspects tried to put up resistance; however, they were rounded up.

The suspects were booked in five cases pertaining to Section 23(1)(G) of the Sindh Arms Act and Section 4/5 of the Explosives Substances Act at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on Friday.