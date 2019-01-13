‘Facilitators’ of consulate attack sent on police remand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Saturday remanded five suspected facilitators of the Chinese consulate attackers in police custody until January 17 and directed the investigators to submit a progress report on the next hearing.
The Gulshan-e-Maymar police presented Hasnain, son of Abdul Qayyum; Nadir Khan, alias Arif Buledi, son of Abdul Qadir; Ali Ahmed, alias Hashim, son of Mehr Dil; Abdul Latif, son of Abdul Rasheed; and Muhammad Aslam, son of Muhammad Alam, before the judge, claiming that weapons and ammunition were found from their possession.
Inspector Khurram Waris stated that he received a tip-off that the facilitators of the militants who carried out the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi on November 23 last year were present inside a walled plot in the Taiser Town neighborhood. He added that when the police raided the place, the suspects tried to put up resistance; however, they were rounded up.
The suspects were booked in five cases pertaining to Section 23(1)(G) of the Sindh Arms Act and Section 4/5 of the Explosives Substances Act at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on Friday.
