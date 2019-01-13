Weekly inflation rises 0.4 percent

ISLAMABAD: Inflation for the week ended December 10 for the combined income group posted an increase of 0.40 percent as compared to the previous week, latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 238.81 points against 237.85 points in the previous week.

In the lowest income group, SPI also increased to 221.23 points against 220.11 points last week, it added.

SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 6.19 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 3.42 percent.

The weekly sensitive price indicator has been computed with base 2007-08=100,

covering 17 urban centres and 53

essential items for all income groups and combined.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000/month increased 0.47 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.41 percent , and 0.34 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 24 items registered increase, four declined, while prices of remaining 25 items remained unchanged.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week under review included garlic, sugar, onions, gur, eggs, cooking oil, beef, pulse masoor, bananas, mutton, pulse gram, basmati, firewood whole, Irri, vegetable ghee (tin), tea, vegetable ghee (loose), pulse mash, pulse moong, curd, wheat, red chilly, wheat flour, and milk fresh.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included LPG cylinder, chicken, potatoes, and tomatoes.