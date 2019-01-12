Ramzan Sugar Mills case: NAB seeks chief’s approval to file reference

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Friday sent the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz to the NAB chairman, seeking approval to file it in an accountability court. The News has learnt the decision was taken in the regional board meeting of the bureau held in Lahore.

It was learnt that an investigation team has completed investigations in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. In the reference, the NAB has blamed Hamza Shahbaz for his alleged role being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills to get constructed a drain facilitating his mill out of the public money in Chiniot.

The then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain. It has also been learnt that the NAB could file another reference against Hamza and Shahbaz related to the construction of a bridge to allegedly facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Earlier, the NAB had grilled Salman Shahbaz, but he went to the United Kingdom and never returned to join investigations. Later, Hamza was not allowed to leave the country. The NAB had asked the Ministry of Interior to place the names of Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz on the Exit Control List (ECL).