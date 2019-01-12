PML-N likely to retain tehsil govt in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is likely to retain the tehsil government in Mansehra as the Election Commission of Pakistan notified January 21 for in-house elections on vacant posts of nazims and naib nazims in the tehsil and district councils.

"We have 30 councillors in the 52-member council and are in a position to form government," PML-N District President Zafar Mehmood told reporters on Friday.

The tehsil nazim office has been lying vacant since Khurram Khan Swati of PML-N resigned and contested general elections last year. Mehmood said the councillors of his party were united and would exercise their vote in support of any party aspirant who would be announced by the party leadership. When contacted, Saeed Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said his party was yet to summon its meeting in the tehsil council.