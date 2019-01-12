CNG stations reopen in Capital after closure

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has resumed gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in the Federal Capital and Punjab province after a two-week suspension due to the commodity shortage.

Making a formal announcement of CNG stations'' reopening on Friday, a spokesman of the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division said the government was committed to providing inexpensive and environment-friendly fuel to consumers.

He said use of CNG in motor vehicles would have a positive impact on environment, besides it would help reduce transportation cost especially for those using public transport as the government has brought down the CNG price by Rs5 per litre. He said the government was making all-out effort for promotion of the CNG sector.being worked out to provide inexpensive fuel to consumers.