close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

KP CM directs completion of Swat Motorway project

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured an ideal investment-friendly environment to both the domestic and international investors in the three special economic zones of the province.

The law and policy framed for investment in the province would be followed in letter and spirit and all projects in these zones should be environmental friendly, he said. He was talking to the Danish Ambassador Rolf Holmboe followed by a detailed meeting and presentation by the Fatimah Group both jointly investing in 300 million US dollar cement project in Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan, said a handout. The Fatima Group, a reputed Pakistani conglomerate, is the major stakeholder, owner and developer to establish the largest cement plant in jabb Haripur district and Dera Ismail Khan.

The chief minister assured all-out facilitation for the Danish foreign investment funded Fatimah Group both in Hattar Special Economic Zone and Dera Ismail Khan. He assured that the issues related to the smooth launch of the project would be taken care of.

The chief minister added that recently the provincial government had a meeting on the CRBC a Chinese company investing in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone and directed the relevant authorities to finalise arrangements with no compromise on timelines and quality.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan