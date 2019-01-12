KP CM directs completion of Swat Motorway project

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured an ideal investment-friendly environment to both the domestic and international investors in the three special economic zones of the province.

The law and policy framed for investment in the province would be followed in letter and spirit and all projects in these zones should be environmental friendly, he said. He was talking to the Danish Ambassador Rolf Holmboe followed by a detailed meeting and presentation by the Fatimah Group both jointly investing in 300 million US dollar cement project in Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan, said a handout. The Fatima Group, a reputed Pakistani conglomerate, is the major stakeholder, owner and developer to establish the largest cement plant in jabb Haripur district and Dera Ismail Khan.

The chief minister assured all-out facilitation for the Danish foreign investment funded Fatimah Group both in Hattar Special Economic Zone and Dera Ismail Khan. He assured that the issues related to the smooth launch of the project would be taken care of.

The chief minister added that recently the provincial government had a meeting on the CRBC a Chinese company investing in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone and directed the relevant authorities to finalise arrangements with no compromise on timelines and quality.