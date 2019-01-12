China donates four X-ray scanners to Customs

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has donated four X-Ray scanners to the Custom Wing of Federal Board of Revenue here on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the FBR, the scanners were handed over by Mr. Chen Wei, Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad to Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha, Member Customs (Operations), Federal Board of Revenue in the presence of other senior officers of Pakistan Customs.

The donated scanners, having value of One million RMB, shall be instrumental in supporting the Customs authorities at the airports to effectively utilize non-intrusive technology in preventing smuggling of contrabands especially currency.

The gift of 4 X-Ray scanners will reaffirm the immutable bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and China, to strengthen the unbreakable and timeless China-Pakistan friendship, and to promote Customs clearance facilitation in Pakistan.