Grade-17 officer among four booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities have registered cases against four government employeess, including a grade-17 officer, for embezzlement and corruption. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that a citizen Syed Iftikhar Ali gave an application that some officers of the THQ hospital Narowal were involved in corruption.

They purchased substandard drugs in connivance with the private pharmaceutical companies, causing loss to the government exchequer. During the investigation, it was revealed that Hafiz Amar, pharmacist; Yasir Farooq, budget officer; M Sabir, former accountant and Shamshad Akhter, former accounts officer, were involved in purchasing low-quality drugs and embezzlement.