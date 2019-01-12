BoK opens child care facility at head office

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) has become the first financial institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to open a daycare centre for employees children at its head office in the provincial capital.

A press release said that childcare has long been a critical issue for working parents and was not gender-specific.

Being an equal employment opportunity provider, the BoK is catering to the modern day needs of working women and men who were professionals, need to care for their children while also carrying out their official responsibilities.

The daycare centre was inaugurated by Managing Director and CEO BoK Saiful Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of the needs of modern working men and women and renewed his commitment towards providing the best available facilities to BoK employees. He stated that opening a child care facility on the premises of the head office, where working parents can be steps away from their children, would ease the strain of juggling work and family.

The centre will provide supervision and care for infants and young children during office hours, ensuring that parents can focus better on their work.