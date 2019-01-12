Rangers thwart smugglers’ entry, recover 36 wine bottles

OKARA: The Rangers forced the unknown smugglers to escape, leaving 36 bottles of Indian wine behind.

On Thursday night, some smugglers crossed the Pak-India border at Buggi Patni near Mandi Ahmedabad. The Rangers, under the lead of Sub-Inspector M Tayyab, checked their entry into Pakistan. When the Rangers chased to arrest them, the smugglers ran back and crossed the Indian border, leaving behind a bundle. When it was opened, 36 bottles of Indian wine were found. A case was registered with the Mandi Ahmedabad police station.

TWO KILLED: Two men were killed and two injured in two traffic accidents here on Friday. Zakaullah was going on Chuchak Road on his motorcycle. When he reached near Khokhar Bridge, a vehicle hit him from the opposite direction, killing him on the spot. In another accident near Jorian Bridge, a speeding bus hit a motorcycle. A man was killed while his other two comrades were injured. Rescue-1122 shifted them to the hospital. Cases were registered against them.

Bogus officer of PHCC nabbed: A bogus officer of the Punjab Health Care Commission (PHCC) was nabbed here. On Thursday at Hujra Shah Moqeem, Shahzad, impersonating himself as an officer of the PHCC, and his accomplice Asif were checking the medical stores. Locals cast doubt over them and captured Shahzad whereas his accomplice Asif managed to escape from the scene. The impersonator was handed over to the police.