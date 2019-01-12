‘Clerics backbone of Ummah’

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that clerics are the backbone of the Ummah. He was talking at a local hospital after inquiring after the party leader on Thursday.

He said clerics played a tremendous role in preserving the Islamic identity of the country. Terming Maulana Hamdullah Jan a great asset to the Ummah, he prayed for his health.