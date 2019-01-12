Hospitals need improvement, says Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that welfare projects on self-help basis are the indication of an alive society and indeed Imran Khan has set great targets to achieve public welfare activities.

He expressed these views while talking in the inaugural ceremony of a free dispensary here in Lahore. He said that Shaukat Khanum and NUML have established new history in Pakistan which also encouraged others to come forward for this noble cause. He said there is no doubt that as compared to the population the quantity and quality of our hospitals need much improvement as there is no new addition of hospital in public sector for the last decade. He pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif was stubborn to start a number of projects in health sector only because of such projects were not having his name plates. Aleem Khan said that Wazirabad Cardiology and Mian Mir Hospitals were the main examples of it which remained in delay for 10 years. He admitted that a lot of work was still to be done to provide best healthcare to a common man for which apart from government private sector will have to also come forward and play its role. He said the present government has firm commitment to upgrade the present medical facilities and for this purpose planned working has already been started.