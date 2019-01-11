close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
Agencies
January 11, 2019

Indian police chief removed by Modi-led panel

NEW DELHI: India’s federal police chief was ousted on Thursday by a panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TV channels reported, a day after he took up his post again after being reinstated by the Supreme Court.

Alok Verma, chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was suspended in October along with his deputy after they accused each other of bribery and interfering in investigations.

