PPP demands JIT on PTI’s undeclared bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Thursday demanded formation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the report of State Bank of Pakistan submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan about 18 undeclared bank accounts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. “The recent report of State Bank of Pakistan has exposed PTI and slowly and gradually ‘Fake Khan’ and his frauds are being unearthed,” said senior leader of the PPP and Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani while reacting to reports of 18 undeclared bank accounts of the PTI. Saeed Ghani said that the 18 undeclared accounts of the PTI should be thoroughly investigated that where the money came from in these accounts and who withdrew those amounts and where they were spent. He said this perception that Imran Khan embezzled funds for Shaukat Khanum hospital is gaining strength and Aleema Khan’s property in Dubai is exposing that embezzlement. “Now it has become vital that JIT should be formed in Aleema Khan’s property and its money trail. Now Imran Khan has been caught stealing red handed,” he said.