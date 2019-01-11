close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

ACE recovers Rs70m in 10 days of 2019

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities Thursday recovered the dues of over 70 million rupees and also sealed 53 buildings during the first 10 days of the current year. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that during the survey of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, it was revealed that there were hundreds of illegal buildings, including marriage halls, hotels, plazas, markets and commercial shops, constructed in Mandi Bahauddin district. These buildings were constructed in connivance with the municipal corporation officers without obtaining the NOCs which caused huge loss to the government exchequer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan