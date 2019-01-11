ACE recovers Rs70m in 10 days of 2019

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities Thursday recovered the dues of over 70 million rupees and also sealed 53 buildings during the first 10 days of the current year. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that during the survey of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, it was revealed that there were hundreds of illegal buildings, including marriage halls, hotels, plazas, markets and commercial shops, constructed in Mandi Bahauddin district. These buildings were constructed in connivance with the municipal corporation officers without obtaining the NOCs which caused huge loss to the government exchequer.