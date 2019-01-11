Newly-wed couple succumbs to burn wounds

SIALKOT: A newly-married couple, which had sustained severe fire burns, died here on Thursday.

Reportedly, Adnan, 22, married Yusra, 20, on January 4, 2019, at Greenwood Street, Prem Gali in Kotwali police precincts. During their wedding night, the gas heater of their room suddenly went off due to gas loadshedding. Later, when the supply was resumed, it filled the room with gas and caused a sudden fire due to an already lit-up candle nearby. The newly-wed couple suffered severe burns and were rushed to a local hospital. Later, they were immediately referred to a Kharian hospital, where they died after six days of pain and suffering.

The couple was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at Shah Hussain Graveyard, Abbot Road.

SEVEN POWER PILFERERS ARRESTED: Police Thursday arrested seven persons from different localities for power theft on the report of Gepco officials.

The Cantt police arrested Maqbool Hussain from Menderwal village, the Sadr, Sialkot police arrested Abdul Rasheed from Ibrahimpura, the Sabzpir police arrested Yaqoob from Beni Sulehrian village, the Head Marala police arrested Faisal Rasheed from Baqarpur village, the Sambrial police arrested Abdul Ghafoor from Sambrial, the Satrah police arrested Rasheed Aslam from Changa village and the Mautrah police arrested Ashraf Ali. Cases were registered against them.

THREE HELD: Police arrested three one-wheelers and seized their motorcycles. Reportedly, the Head Marala police arrested Ansar, Luqman and Tanveer from Dhalle Wali village, Rawal Kukker village and Marala Barrage respectively. Cases were registered against them.