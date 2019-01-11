close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

PPP leaders Alamgir, Asma indicted in corruption case

Top Story

January 11, 2019

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister for communications Dr Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, a former MNA.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the couple for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs332 million, which were beyond their known sources of income.

Accountability Court Judgeprime minister-select's biased conduct. “It is crystal clear that Shahzad Akbar drafted the JIT report and has brought shame to the institution by doing so,” Nafeesa Shah alleged, and said it is apparent that Imran Khan is threatened by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's growing popularity and is using anti-democratic means to escape the reality.

