Japanese ship arrives to take part in exercise

ISLAMABAD: The Japanese Maritime Self Defence (JMSDF) ship IKAZUCHI arrived Karachi for two days port visit to take part in Pre-AMAN-19 exercise activities.

As part of AMAN-19 exercise, preliminary activities have commenced since January 19. Pakistan Navy and Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) enjoy longstanding cordial relations and both navies have been participating in Maritime Security Operations for a long time and conducting sea exercises at various occasions. JMSDF has also been a regular participant in AMAN series of exercises being conducted by the Pakistan Navy since 2007.

A reception was arranged by Pakistan Navy to welcome JMSDF ship at Karachi Port, wherein senior officials of thePakistan Navy, along with Japanese diplomats, received the ship at Karachi Port. During port visit, a number of training, sports and leisure activities were conducted.

On completion of the port visit, sea exercises were conducted between Pakistan Navy and JMSDF ships covering wide range of naval operations aimed to enhance collaborative efforts towards maritime security in the region. The visit of JMSDF ship to Pakistan will further strengthen mutual collaboration between two navies through conduct of exercises and discussion on issues of common maritime interest.