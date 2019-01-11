close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Eyewitness testifies in Fahad murder case in ATC

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court Thursday resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik, saw testimony by an eyewitness Malik Hassnain whereas the defence counsel also conducted the cross examination of the witness.

The ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi heard the case and directed the prosecution for completion of arguments to expedite the proceedings. The defence counsel also completed the cross examination of Malik Tariq, the other eyewitness of the incident who is also the uncle of deceased Barrister Fahad Malik.

Three accused had been indicted in the case including Arshad Mehmood, Nouman Khokhar and Raja Hashim. The Shalimar police had booked accused Arshad Mehmood, Nouman Khokhar and others after Fahad Malik was gunned down in F-10/3 in the early hours of August 15, 2016. It is worth mentioning that trial of such case is being carried out on daily basis after the notice of chief justice.

