Tennis fixing gang dismantled in Spain

MADRID: Spanish police have dismantled a gang that allegedly fixed professional tennis competitions, detaining 15 people and probing 68 others including tennis players, one of whom played in the last US Open, they said Thursday.

In a statement, the Civil Guard police force said the organisation bribed tennis players to fix matches in ITF Futures and Challenger tournaments, the lower levels of professional tennis where young players start out before getting to the ATP level.

The Civil Guard added the operation kicked off after the Tennis Integrity Unit, an anti-corruption tennis body, made an official complaint.It did not identify those detained or being probed but said one of them played in the last US Open. It is unclear whether he is among the arrested or investigated.

According to Europol, “the suspects bribed professional players to guarantee pre-determined results and used the identities of thousands of citizens to bet on the pre-arranged game.” The members of the organisation are Armenian. “Some of them” were arrested, a Civil Guard spokeswoman told AFP.