HEC notifies varsities on DPT programme

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised the universities to ensure adherence to its guidelines in order to launch Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree programme.

In a letter, addressed to the vice-chancellors and rectors of all public and private universities, HEC has reiterated that National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) has approved the DPT curriculum and recommended that DPT can only be taught in universities which have relevant faculty, infrastructure, required laboratories, and attached hospitals for clinical practice. FSc/ HSSC or equivalent (Pre-medical with minimum 60 per cent marks) will be the basic entry level educational requirement for admission in DPT programme.

It has also been said in the letter that the minimum requirement for launching of DPT programme is attachment of 200-bed hospital with well-equipped physical therapy department, besides other pre-requisites of faculty and infrastructure. Failure to abide by the accreditation requirements will lead to halting of the academic programme, or closure of the institution in case of repeated violation.

Cleanliness: As part of clean & green Punjab campaign, Albayrak Waste Management Company on Thursday arranged a cleanliness drive in Shadbagh. Albayrak team established an awareness camp on Amir Road and briefed people about significance of cleanliness and green environment.