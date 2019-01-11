Govt retreating from election manifesto: JI

LAHORE: JI has lamented the PTI government for keeping silence on holding local bodies’ elections, accusing it of going back on its promises and election manifesto of transferring power to grassroots level.

In a resolution adopted by JI Shoora in its meeting at Mansoorah, under the chair of Senator Sirajul Haq, the central Shoora demanded the government take all constitutional steps for the transfer of powers to peoples’ elected representatives at grassroots level. It recalled that soon after assumption of power, PTI government had announced holding local bodies’ elections and also setting up a taskforce for reforms in the local bodies system. However, till now, the new set-up of the local bodies had not been announced nor there was any move in that direction.

The Shoora demanded that homework for local governments be done and the delimitations of the constituencies be completed at the earliest. It said that in the provinces and the federal area, where the term of the local government had not expired, the local bodies should be provided funds immediately. It said the delimitation of local government constituencies in the former Fata should be completed and the elections should be announced forthwith. Through another resolution, the JI central decision making body termed the performance of the government during its first 125 days, as totally unsatisfactory, saying Prime Minister and his cabinet were continuously negating their own statements. It urged the government to review its policies and working in the light of its election manifesto.

The resolution re-called the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that PTI would not work hand in hand with the MQM nor would it be blackmailed by the latter. However, he said, that practically, the PTI was in power by virtue of the MQM support. It was due to MQM’s blackmailing that the evil of “Bhatta” or extortion had not been controlled in Karachi nor the culprits involved in the 12th of May killings, and the Baldia Town factory tragedy Karachi had been traced or punished.

The Shoora said instead of creating ten million jobs, the government had caused an increase in unemployment by its irrational drive against encroachments. It said Imran Khan had exploited the figures of loan on the country during election campaign but his government was securing more loans.