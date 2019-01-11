Cold, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold and partly cloudy weather was reported in the City on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country today and likely to affect different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

They predicted rain (with snowfall over the hills) at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is also expected at a few places along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.

No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -09°C while at Astore, Gupis and Bagrote it was -08°C, at Hunza it was -07°C, at Gilgit, Dir and Malamjabba it was -04°C, at Rawalakot it was -03°C, at Murree it was -02°C, at Mirkhani, Drosh, Parachinar, Quetta and Kamra it was -01°C. In Lahore minimum temperature was 4.7°C and maximum was 21°C.