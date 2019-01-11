close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Cold, partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

LAHORE: Cold and partly cloudy weather was reported in the City on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country today and likely to affect different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

They predicted rain (with snowfall over the hills) at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is also expected at a few places along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.

No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -09°C while at Astore, Gupis and Bagrote it was -08°C, at Hunza it was -07°C, at Gilgit, Dir and Malamjabba it was -04°C, at Rawalakot it was -03°C, at Murree it was -02°C, at Mirkhani, Drosh, Parachinar, Quetta and Kamra it was -01°C. In Lahore minimum temperature was 4.7°C and maximum was 21°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore