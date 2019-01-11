Body of missing rickshaw driver found in sack

The body of a rickshaw driver was found inside a gunny bag in the Surjani Town neighbourhood on Thursday.

The gunny bag was found by locals in bushes in Surjani Town Sector 7A within the limits of the Surjani police station. The locals informed the police about the body of a man whose throat had been slit, after which the police shifted it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to Duty Officer Ghulam Mustafa, unidentified suspects had apparently killed the man after kidnapping and torturing him. The officer maintained that the suspects later hid the body in the gunny bag and dumped it at an abandoned place.

The deceased was later identified as 20-year-old Asim Khan, son of Ashiqeen, the police officer said, adding that he was a rickshaw driver by profession and lived in the same area. He had gone missing since he left home with his rickshaw for work. The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigations are under way.