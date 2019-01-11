Shelter for goats?

The poor level of infrastructure of Sindh’s educational institutions is an open secret. It seems that the authorities concerned have vowed never to look at these significantly damaged buildings again. Instead of accommodating students – who are left to study under the open sky – some school buildings in Umerkot have turned into a shelter for goats. If this wasn’t enough, women from nearby villages are also regularly drying cow dung on schools’ premises.

Many private and public schools were shut down by the relevant authorities as they didn’t have funds to manage the schools properly. These abandoned buildings are now being used by the villagers. While the Sindh government has established the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), such programmes have done little to change the fate of the education sector in rural areas. The authorities concerned should look into this situation.

Gulsher Panhwer ( Johi )