‘No quota restrictions for trade visa’

LAHORE: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that China has no quota restrictions for Pakistani businessmen, a statement said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said mutual trade can be enhanced through people-to-people contact.

Businessmen of the two countries should play their role to further increase bilateral trade, he said, adding that good trade policies, low tax rate, incentives and business-friendly environment in Pakistan can attract huge Chinese investment.

The Chinese ambassador said under the Joint Coordination Committee meetings, they are working on several projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor such as power plants, railways, metro train, road infrastructure and Gwadar Port. The Chinese government is also focusing on health, education, agriculture, water, poverty alleviation and socioeconomic development of the less-developed areas such as Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Jing said that special economic zones are also underway, which should be given priority because they would boost joint ventures, private-to-private cooperation, especially in the manufacturing and socioeconomic sectors of the country.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that CPEC, which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, promises even greater fortunes for us. It will certainly prove to be a game changer.