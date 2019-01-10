City Gymkhana reach semis

LAHORE: City Gymkhana moved into the semifinal of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Mehboob Park Gymkhana by 51 runs played at Township Albilal Ground. Fine century by Sajid and good bowling by Mehmood Abdullah were the main features of the match.

Scores: City Gymkhana 302/7 in 40 overs (Sajid 114 including 2x6, 10x4, Asamatullah 60, Jahangir Mirza 40, Sohail Ahmed 12, Waqas 18, Ahmed 13(no), Saad 15(no), Haris Naseer 2/44, Usman Abid 2/46). Mehboob Park Gymkhana 251/9 in 40 overs (Moin Tahir 48, Ghaffar 24, Haris Naseer 24, Ali Zaryab Asif 25,Rashid 28, Irfan Abid 25(no), Mehmood Abdullah 4/37, Saad 2/41).