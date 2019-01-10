close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

City Gymkhana reach semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

LAHORE: City Gymkhana moved into the semifinal of 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Mehboob Park Gymkhana by 51 runs played at Township Albilal Ground. Fine century by Sajid and good bowling by Mehmood Abdullah were the main features of the match.

Scores: City Gymkhana 302/7 in 40 overs (Sajid 114 including 2x6, 10x4, Asamatullah 60, Jahangir Mirza 40, Sohail Ahmed 12, Waqas 18, Ahmed 13(no), Saad 15(no), Haris Naseer 2/44, Usman Abid 2/46). Mehboob Park Gymkhana 251/9 in 40 overs (Moin Tahir 48, Ghaffar 24, Haris Naseer 24, Ali Zaryab Asif 25,Rashid 28, Irfan Abid 25(no), Mehmood Abdullah 4/37, Saad 2/41).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports