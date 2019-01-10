NGO holds youth convention on Fata merger

PESHAWAR: The PAIMAN Trust held a youth convention on Fata merger and its prospects for stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Shafqat Mehmood, chairperson of PAIMAN, in his welcome address, said that the youth convention was the part of events aimed at celebrating Fata merger and to provide a platform to the youth from that region to speak about their situation, contribution to building stable communities and their vision and mission for the future of their area.

He said that youth’s recommendations are grounded in reality and it is time to listen to them, to recognise them as key stakeholders in the process of merger and stability of the area.

The chief guest Muhammed Atif Khan, the senior minister and minister for youth and cultural affairs, appreciated the efforts of PAIMAN Trust. “These forums are very important for building bridges of understanding between youth and government. I thank PAIMAN for providing an opportunity to youth to convey their point of view and feel empowered and confident,” he added.

Ajmal Wazir, the spokesman for the KP government, said that it was heartening to see that PAIMAN Trust has invested years in building capacity of the youth to become leaders in various fields.

The event was attended by MPAs, members of civil society, academia and PAIMAN’s youth and mother TOLANA members from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.