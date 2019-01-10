Rs1.2m donated for dam fund

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: University of Science and Technology, Abbottabad, donated Rs1.2 million for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.
Vice-Chancellor Iftikhar Ahmad handed over the cheque for Rs1.2 million to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here. The chief minister thanked vice-chancellor, students and other staff of the university and termed it a great step. “Such social work and acts shows patriotism of great nations,” he added
