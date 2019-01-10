French water mission to arrive next month

LAHORE: French Water Division Mission will visit Pakistan in February to discuss various water sector projects, especially clean drinking water projects launched by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore.

This was revealed by Ahsan Imtiaz Paracha, Project Manager from French Development Agency (AFD), who visited Wasa Lahore Head Office here on Wednesday to update Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz about expected arrival of French Water Division Mission to Pakistan next month.

On the occasion MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz appreciated AFD for showing serious interest in materialising mega water projects in Lahore as well as supporting ‘our personnel in trainings for capacity building.’

Wasa MD also invited AFD to conduct studies on potential sites for waste water treatment projects like Babu Sabu and Katar Band. Director Planning and Design Zeeshan Bilal also presented in the meeting. Meanwhile, on the invitation from Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz, senior scientific Researcher Dr Arslan Ahmed from KWR Netherlands delivered a comprehensive lecture on groundwater contamination.

The lecturer widely explained water safety planning and types of filtration process like Micro, Ultra and Rapid- Sand Filtrations of Ground Water with benchmark practicing global examples. Dr Arslan Ahmed is one of the finest scientific researchers of groundwater contamination and carry exceptional international work experience.

Syed Zahid Aziz greatly appreciated him for conducting edifying lecture and hopped to get benefit from his expertise in the future.

The MD expressed intentions to get technical support from Netherlands for water quality as well as for standardisation of fittings used by consumers for water distribution and utilization. All DMDs and directors concerned marked their presence in the lecture.