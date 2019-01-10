Govt has no policy to run country: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami amir Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns over ‘deterioration’ of country’s economy and rising uncertainty and ‘political instability’, saying the rulers’ alleged incompetence and faulty policies indicated that the government has no policy or strategy at all and a team to implement it and to run the country.

A resolution adopted by JI central Shoora at its meeting at Mansoora chaired by Senator Sirajul Haq noted that the party that had come to power riding on the slogan of change and building Naya Pakistan, had admitted its incompetence and failure within five months of its rule. It noted that the party which had declared the state of Madina as its model, had not taken even a single step in that direction so far and, like the previous governments, was making country secular, relying on interest based economy and foreign loans, and was even promoting western culture due to which, the economy had further deteriorated.

The Shoora appreciated the start of the accountability process in principle and the conviction of the different politicians including the former Prime Minister. It pointed out the JI had launched a campaign against corruption in 1996, under the leadership of its then Ameer, Qazi Husain Ahmed and had been continuing the campaign since then. It said that as a result of the JI drive, the corrupt elements were being exposed.

However, Shoora considered the ongoing accountability process as faulty and one sided. It said that completely overlooking the corrupt elements in the government camp was making the entire process controversial and the corrupt people were getting an opportunity to term it victimization. It said that this form of accountability was discriminatory and was instrumental in projecting the oppressor and corrupt as a victim and creating sympathy for them. It condemned the handcuffing of educationists and presenting them as such in the courts, and said this was an insult of humanity and the teaching profession. It deplored that no attempt had so far been made to reform the judicial system while the courts were unable to decide cases for decades. The Shoora said Indian forces oppression on the Kashmiris was increasing.