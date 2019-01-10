Albie Morkel retires from all forms of cricket

JOHANNESBURG: All-rounder Albie Morkel, brother of former South Africa fast bowler Morne, has brought his 19-year playing career to an end.

The seam bowler and powerful batsman made his international bow in 2004, and went on to play more than 100 white-ball games for South Africa.

His career highlights include an ODI high score of 97 against Zimbabwe, and appearing at three successive World T20s. His all-round exploits made him a sought-after T20 player, and he was one of the most expensive buys in the inaugural IPL auction.

Morkel was always renowned more as a white-ball player, but registered excellent first-class stats, averaging 44 with the bat and 30 with the ball. He played one Test, against Australia in 2009, and made 58 in his only innings, giving him the rare distinction of never being dismissed for less than 50 in a Test match.Morkel’s last international appearance came in 2015, and he has since been captain of South African domestic side Titans in limited-overs cricket.

“Time has run out for me on the cricket field,” Morkel said. “And I would like to announce my retirement from the game. The last 20 years of my life took me on an incredible journey, with so many awesome memories that I will cherish forever.”“I would like to thank everyone involved at the Titans for giving me the opportunity to live my dream.”