Eviction notice issued to DMC South

The anti-encroachment staff of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) issued a notice to the chairman of Commissioner District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South to vacate his office building within a week.

KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui told this to The News on Wednesday.

He said the office had been constructed on a public park and no commercial activities could be carried out in parks or on drains and pavements in the light of the Supreme Court’s orders in this regard.

The director said two hotels around Hill Park had been issued final notices to vacate the place. As earlier, they were served notices but no response was shown. Moreover, the anti-encroachment staff seized 60 abandoned cars in Central district’s Federal B Area.

Replying to a question, Siddiqui said so far around 7,000 shops had been demolished in the city and the operation would continue until the last encroachment.