Take right decisions, LHC CJ tells judges

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Tuesday strongly condemned unnecessary strikes by lawyers and directed all judges to take right decisions at any cost.

He was addressing the Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA) here.

Senior judges including Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq, Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi, Justice Tariq Abbasi, District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Rana Masood and other high-ranking officers were present on the occasion.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan said: “We have sworn to do justice at any cost. It’s impossible to do justice without communication of lawyers and judges,” he said. He promised to provide maximum relief to poor clients through timely decisions.

RBA President Khurram Masood Kiani said they will never be part of unnecessary strikes, as it exposed litigants to a great deal of trouble.