Hamza lifts snooker title

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Hamza Ilyas of Punjab blanked Kamran Albert Masih of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-0 to win the Jubilee Insurance National Under-16 Snooker Championship here at the PSB Hall on Tuesday.

Hamza defeated Kamran 87-26, 61-34, 61-39, 55-28 to win the title. He gave no chance to his opponent to make a match of the final winning the crown with utmost ease.