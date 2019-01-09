Hamza lifts snooker title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Hamza Ilyas of Punjab blanked Kamran Albert Masih of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-0 to win the Jubilee Insurance National Under-16 Snooker Championship here at the PSB Hall on Tuesday.
Hamza defeated Kamran 87-26, 61-34, 61-39, 55-28 to win the title. He gave no chance to his opponent to make a match of the final winning the crown with utmost ease.
