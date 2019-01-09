Ex-governor Zubair’s car intercepted by armed men in Karachi

KARACHI: Former governor Sindh and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair’s vehicle was intercepted by armed men in DHA Phase VI on Tuesday night. Talking to The News, the former governor claimed he was returning to his home, along with his wife, when the armed man in a car tried to intercept his car on Street 56 in Phase VI DHA, but he managed to speed away. Muhammad Zubair is the former governor of Sindh from Feb 2017 to Aug 2018 and is the brother of PTI’s incumbent Finance Minister Asad Umar. Zubair was former chairman of the Privatisation Commission from 2013-2017. Karachi is in the grip of serious crimes once again and many of the high profile terror incidents took place in the city’s South Zone. A few days ago former MNA of the MQM Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in DHA.