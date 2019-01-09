close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 9, 2019

Ex-governor Zubair’s car intercepted by armed men in Karachi

National

January 9, 2019

KARACHI: Former governor Sindh and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair’s vehicle was intercepted by armed men in DHA Phase VI on Tuesday night. Talking to The News, the former governor claimed he was returning to his home, along with his wife, when the armed man in a car tried to intercept his car on Street 56 in Phase VI DHA, but he managed to speed away. Muhammad Zubair is the former governor of Sindh from Feb 2017 to Aug 2018 and is the brother of PTI’s incumbent Finance Minister Asad Umar. Zubair was former chairman of the Privatisation Commission from 2013-2017. Karachi is in the grip of serious crimes once again and many of the high profile terror incidents took place in the city’s South Zone. A few days ago former MNA of the MQM Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in DHA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan