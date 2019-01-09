Nawaz suffers fever, body pain

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year jail term in the Kot Lakhpat jail, on Tuesday suffered fever and body pain. The sources said Nawaz had complained to the jail authorities of fever with body pain on Monday night. However, he was not immediately allowed to have access to his personal physicians. It is important to mention here that besides diabetic, Nawaz is also a heart patient. The sources said his family had already requested the jail authorities to let Nawaz have at least biweekly access to his personal physicians, but the same was not allowed so far.