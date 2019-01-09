Stray bullet kills woman at wedding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A woman was killed after being hit by a stray bullet at a wedding ceremony in Tarya area of Khaki on Tuesday.
The woman was injured and being taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.
The Khaki police registered the first information report and arrested a suspect. Also, eight people, including four women, sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in Darband area of Oghi. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Oghi.
