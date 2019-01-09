Punjab to set up shelter homes in all districts: CM

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish shelter-homes in all districts of the province for the homeless people.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar shared this information Tuesday saying that shelter-homes would be constructed in all districts in phases so that the homeless people may not have to sleep under the open sky in harsh conditions. The state is fulfilling its responsibility of providing shelter and food to the needy people that were earlier forced to sleep on roads. It is a prime agenda of the Punjab government that necessary steps should be taken for the betterment and welfare of the masses and it is sanguine that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is following a policy of public welfare, he added. It is our responsibility to ensure the rehabilitation of deprived segments of the society and the religion of Islam has also given a message of treating such people in a kind and benevolent manner.

The PTI government is taking necessary steps to promote this passion and the establishment of a welfare project like the Panah Gah is an important step in this regard, he added.

He reiterated that helping the hapless segments of the society is a munificence act adding that it is an effective means of promoting brotherhood and affection in the society which also creates easiness in human lives. On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the construction of shelter-homes in Lahore and Rawalpindi is in progress and I am personally supervising this project, he added. Usman Buzdar said that shelter-homes project would be soon completed in Lahore and added that he issued necessary directions to the authorities concerned. The purpose of constructing the shelter-homes is to save the homeless from the harsh weather conditions as well as to provide them food and shelter for survival. Similarly, free medical treatment is also provided besides arranging transport facility for such people. We will change the destiny of the people by taking necessary guidance from the visionary approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the rights of the deprived will be given back to them, he concluded.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s office.

According to a handout issued Tuesday, Waseem Akhtar apprised the chief minister of the initiatives being taken for the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis by OPC and told that positive reforms are being introduced to streamline the functioning of the institution. He apprised the chief minister of the proposed amendments to OPC Act. Usman Buzdar lauded the efforts of OPC for resolving the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.

neonatal mortality: Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid while showing her deep concern over high neonatal mortality rate in Pakistan reiterated that solid initiatives were being introduced in Punjab with strong political ownership.

She was talking to a delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) led by Senior Health Financing Specialist Matthew Jowett who called on here on Tuesday. “Neonatal mortality rate was very high in Pakistan as compared to other regional states,” regretted the minister.