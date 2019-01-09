close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Nawaz suffers fever, body pain

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year jail term in the Kot Lakhpat jail, on Tuesday suffered fever and body pain.

The sources said Nawaz had complained to the jail authorities of fever with body pain on Monday night. However, he was not immediately allowed to have access to his personal physicians.

It is important to mention here that besides diabetic, Nawaz is also a heart patient. The sources said his family had already requested the jail authorities to let Nawaz have at least biweekly access to his personal physicians, but the same was not allowed so far.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story