close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

Private schools charging Rs9,000 to 45,000 fee monthly

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

LAHORE: An investigation carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has revealed that private schools and academies are charging Rs9,000 to Rs45,000 monthly fee from students.

The FIA completed its probe and submitted its report to the interior ministry. The probe stated that some schools and academies were charging fees on monthly basis or bi-monthly. Besides, the report further revealed that the administrations of these private schools and academies were also charging Rs15,000 to Rs30,000 as admission fees. “Some of the private schools even lack basic educational facilities despite charging high fees,” the report added. The report also suggested that all private schools had assured the FIA in writing to reduce their fees by 20 per cent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story