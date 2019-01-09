Private schools charging Rs9,000 to 45,000 fee monthly

LAHORE: An investigation carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has revealed that private schools and academies are charging Rs9,000 to Rs45,000 monthly fee from students.

The FIA completed its probe and submitted its report to the interior ministry. The probe stated that some schools and academies were charging fees on monthly basis or bi-monthly. Besides, the report further revealed that the administrations of these private schools and academies were also charging Rs15,000 to Rs30,000 as admission fees. “Some of the private schools even lack basic educational facilities despite charging high fees,” the report added. The report also suggested that all private schools had assured the FIA in writing to reduce their fees by 20 per cent.