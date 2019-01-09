close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 9, 2019

Zong 4G achieves new milestone

Business

January 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G reached a new milestone with its fastest site rollout in 2018 by completing more than 1,600 4G sites in few months to strengthen its network in 2018 for addressing the evolving demands of the new age customers.

The company invested $3 billion for mobile network infrastructure development across Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of the company said, “In 2018, we experienced massive growth in data users. By hosting the largest data traffic of Pakistan we have continued to dominate the market.”

Speaking of leading the digital revolution in Pakistan, the spokesperson said, “Our precision for customer centricity has enabled us to deliver more value to our customers through our top-notch services and innovative digital solutions. We expanded our footprint in rural and corporate settings. Our aim was simple, to lead the digital innovation across Pakistan.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business