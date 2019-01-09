Zong 4G achieves new milestone

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G reached a new milestone with its fastest site rollout in 2018 by completing more than 1,600 4G sites in few months to strengthen its network in 2018 for addressing the evolving demands of the new age customers.

The company invested $3 billion for mobile network infrastructure development across Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of the company said, “In 2018, we experienced massive growth in data users. By hosting the largest data traffic of Pakistan we have continued to dominate the market.”

Speaking of leading the digital revolution in Pakistan, the spokesperson said, “Our precision for customer centricity has enabled us to deliver more value to our customers through our top-notch services and innovative digital solutions. We expanded our footprint in rural and corporate settings. Our aim was simple, to lead the digital innovation across Pakistan.”