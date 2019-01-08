Civilian martyred in Indian firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Continuing targeting civilians with heavy weapons, Indian occupation forces killed an innocent civilian Azeem, with a woman sustaining injuries along the Line of Control (LoC) at the Bagsar Sector on Monday.

“The Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office by Director General (SA, Saarc) and this latest unprovoked ceasefire violation was condemned while warning him of the possibility of a strategic miscalculation“, the Foreign Office in a statement said.

It was pointed out to the Indian diplomat that continuously targeting of civilian populated areas with heavy weapons is deplorable and contrary to the human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation”, the statement added. The ministry added that this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The Director General (SA &Saarc) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the orking Boundary.

He urged the Indian side to permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. Earlier, the New Year started with Pakistan condemning and deploring India for its deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas when fresh violations had taken place in Athmuqam Shahkot Sector on December 31. This had resulted in the death of an innocent woman Asia Bibi while 7 civilians including two women and three children sustained injuries.